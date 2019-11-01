Farmers question new federal water plan

Australia’s peak farming body wants more detail on how the Morrison government will funnel 100 gigalitres of Murray River water towards fodder producers.

The initiative is part of the government’s latest tranche of drought-relief, which also includes loans that are interest free for two years.

The loan program has sparked suggestions the Commonwealth is simply pushing struggling farmers deeper into debt.

Up to 6000 farmers are expected to access the water originally destined for Adelaide, and it must be used to grow fodder.

The deal will cost the federal government almost $100 million and will be reviewed in April next year.

The Commonwealth will help South Australia turn on a desalination plant in return for the additional flows.

“We are keen to understand more of the detail around exactly how the 100 gigalitres of new…