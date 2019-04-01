Geelong rail set for boost in fed budget

Funding to duplicate train tracks in the Geelong region is expected in the federal budget in a last-ditch bid to retain Victoria’s most marginal seat.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is expected to unveil $700 million for Sarah Henderson’s seat of Corangamite, held by just 0.03 per cent, when he hands down his first budget on Tuesday.

Funding to duplicate 12.6 kilometres of track from South Geelong to Waurn Ponds will come on top of billions of dollars already pledged in a bid to save the seat of Corangamite, which takes in Geelong and the Surf Coast region.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the $700 million will be set aside for Geelong regardless of whether the Liberals retain the seat at the upcoming federal election.

“We are committed to the satellite cities approach that I…