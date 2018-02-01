Hindus demand temple at disputed site

More than 200,000 Hindu activists and monks have protested near a disputed religious site in northern India, demanding the government build a temple at the site of a 16th-century mosque.

A similar rally in 1992 near Ayodhya led to a Hindu mob tearing down the mosque, sparking riots that killed about 2000 people in one of the worst instances of communal violence in India since the 1947 partition.

Tensions were again running high before the latest rally on Sunday, with a heavy security presence at the site.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Hindu activists affiliated with it have ratcheted up demands for a temple at the site ahead of a general election due by May next year.

Hindus believe the site is the birthplace of warrior-god Lord Ram.

The mosque,…