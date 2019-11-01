Kiwis recall Johnson, Smith against Lions

New Zealand have recalled half Shaun Johnson and hooker Brandon Smith for Saturday’s second Test against Great Britain in Christchurch.

Johnson, dropped after the Kiwis’ 26-4 defeat by Australia in October, is back in place of Kieran Foran, who dislocated his shoulder five minutes into Saturday’s 12-8 win over the Lions in Auckland.

Smith was stood down for unspecified reasons at short notice last Saturday but returns at hooker, with his replacement Kodi Nikorima dropping to the bench.

In another change, rookie international Corey Harawira-Naera is named in the second row for Kenny Bromwich, who returned to Melbourne on Sunday to be with his wife for the birth of their second child.

Bromwich could be on the bench if able to return in time while experienced back rower Kevin Proctor is also in…