Dozens of fires burn across Queensland

People have grabbed their pets and loved ones and fled from the paths of bushfires raging in Queensland.

More than 50 fires were burning at one point on Friday afternoon in dry, windy and dangerous fire conditions.

Police declared an emergency at Cooroibah and evacuated part of it as a fire threatened homes.

Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington said the situation was “very volatile” early on Friday night.

The fast-moving fire was keeping emergency services on their toes as the winds were changing direction, he said.

“It’s going to be a long night, it’s going to be a distressing night,” Mr Wellington said. “My sympathies go out to everyone.”

Noosa Pet Resort proprietor Pat Cutting had 40 dogs, six cats and her 80-year-old mother to evacuate.

“At the moment we’re hosing everything and we’re ready to get…