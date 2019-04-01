New senator vows to make short week count

He’s facing the prospect of setting a new record for fewest sitting days spent in the Senate, but the Liberal Democrats’ Duncan Spender is clear about what he wants to achieve.

David Leyonhjelm’s former chief of staff will be sworn in to parliament on Tuesday, which could also mark the start of his final week in parliament.

With two Senate days scheduled before an election is due, Senator Spender is on track to eclipse Charles MacKellar – who lasted eight sitting days in 1903 – if he fails to win a seat at the May election.

Senator Spender told AAP he would make the most of the opportunity by pushing to ensure Senate estimates continues into next week – even if an election is called.

He said the Senate could continue to operate…