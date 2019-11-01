Nissan recalls 450,000 vehicles worldwide

Nissan is recalling over 450,000 vehicles worldwide because a brake fluid leak could cause them to catch fire.

Because of the fire risk, the company is urging owners to park the vehicles outdoors and away from structures if the antilock brake light comes on for more than 10 seconds.

The recall, detailed in documents posted Friday by the US government, covers the Nissan Murano SUV from 2015 through 2018, and Maxima sedans from 2016 through 2018. Also included are Infiniti QX60 and Nissan Pathfinder SUVs from 2017 through 2019. Most are in the US and Canada.

Nissan says an antilock brake actuator pump can leak fluid onto a circuit board, causing electrical shorts and fires.

Documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration didn’t say if there had been any fires or…