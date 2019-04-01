NSW Labor names leader for lower house

Labor’s opposition treasury spokesman, Ryan Park, will act as the party’s leader in the NSW lower house when parliament resumes.

Penny Sharpe is acting opposition leader after Michael Daley stood down following last month’s poor election result which saw the defeated ALP pick up just two seats.

But Ms Sharpe is a member of the state’s upper house, meaning the party needed someone else to run the show in the lower house.

The Labor caucus met on Monday and agreed to a short-term solution.

“As interim leader, Penny Sharpe has asked shadow treasurer and member for Keira, Ryan Park, to act as leader of the opposition in the Legislative Assembly when it sits,” the party said in a statement.

Following Labor’s bruising March 23 loss – when voters returned the coalition to the government…