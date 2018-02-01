Qld woman suspected lover of Mason murder

The former lover of a Queensland man who is a person-of-interest in the Annette Mason murder investigation always suspected he was involved, an inquest has heard.

Annette was raped and brutally bashed after a night out in Toowoomba with friends in 1989. The 15-year-old’s body was found the following day.

Theresa Flynn recalled how 29 years ago she was told her “casual” boyfriend, Michael Laine, and another of his girlfriends, Karen Burge, discovered Annette’s body on the floor.

The couple had gone to Ms Mason’s home to “sort out something that happened the night before,” she said that she’d been told at the time.

Ms Flynn agreed that in earlier statements about that night she’d said Ms Burge had told her that when she and Laine entered the bedroom they found Annette wrapped…