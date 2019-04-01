Sydney garbo cleared of fatal rubbish run

With tears in his eyes and his head in his hands, a 10-month ordeal for Sydney garbage truck driver Ian Juurik came to an end.

“It felt like 10 years. It’s been life-changing,” he told reporters outside Downing Centre Local Court on Monday.

The 36-year-old was cleared by magistrate Jennifer Giles of negligent driving causing death after he ran over a homeless man sleeping in Bourke Lane in Redfern on May 21 in 2018, having mistook him for a pile of blankets.

Mathew Hayne, who was 1.58 metres tall and weighed 53 kilograms, had wrapped himself in a thin foam mattress on the street which has 45 centimetre-wide sloping footpaths on each side.

The 31-year-old, who was described by a responding paramedic as “very, very emaciated”, suffered fractures from his left ribs to…