Teenager makes confident start in Shield

Jake Fraser-McGurk has quickly shown why Victoria made him the third-youngest player in their Sheffield Shield history.

The 17-year-old scored a half century on debut as Victoria started taking control of their match against Queensland at the MCG on Wednesday.

They were 5-231 at tea on day two, a first-innings lead of 48, with captain Peter Handscomb’s unbeaten 92 reminding national selectors of his credentials.

Fellow first-gamer Will Sutherland faced an over before tea after leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson claimed Sam Harper with a sharp return catch for 17.

Fraser-McGurk made 51 and shared in a 104-run stand with Handscomb that gave Victoria the lead.

The teenager faced 91 balls, hitting three boundaries and a six, before he edged Mark Steketee to Charlie Hemphrey at first slip with a rare false shot.

“I was pretty nervous…

