Tsitsipas wants a fan army like Federer

Stefanos Tsitsipas has silenced the raucous Roger Federer fan club as he knocked the 20-times grand slam champion out of the ATP Finals.

And the Greek hopes to one day be as popular as the Swiss great.

Only the most one-eyed Federer followers could not have been impressed with the Tsitsipas’s 6-3 6-4 victory, achieved with the kind of tennis they are used to seeing from their idol.

With his fearless, eye-pleasing groundstrokes, regular forays to the net and booming serves, the engaging 21-year-old certainly has much to applaud.

But he knows the Federer followers will be tough to win over.

“I hope they like me when I play out on the court, because I feel like I have a lot of things to offer for tennis,” Tsitsipas said.

“And I would love to see…