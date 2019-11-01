US-China trade war keeps markets on toes

Uncertainty about the fate of the trade negotiations between the US and China has kept markets on their toes, with European stocks benchmarks mimicking their Asian peers and retreating from the previous session’s highs.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow and S&P 500 reached record closing highs on hopes of a truce to end the damaging tariff war but a Reuters report that the White House opposed aspects of a tentative deal limited the day’s gains.

The pan-European STOXX 600 opened down 0.4 per cent at 405 points, 10 ticks from its April 2015 record of 415. S&P 500 futures retreated 0.1 per cent after the New York benchmark hit its highest closing level ever on Thursday.

“The trade deal is the predominant driver”, for markets at the moment said Lars Kreckel,…