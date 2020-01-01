US Space Force uniform prompts jokes

The newly created United States Space Force unveiled its planned uniform, which immediately raised eyebrows over its design: standard woodland camouflage.

The issue was quickly a trending subject on social media and whoever manages the Twitter account of the Space Force had a busy day responding to the jibes.

“In space, no one can hear you be ridiculous,” Craig Mazin, the creator of the HBO show Chernobyl, posted on Twitter. Other users questioned whether the force planned to invade forests on other planets.

The force, reacting to the comments of ridicule on social media, posted on Twitter that it is “utilising current Army/Air Force uniforms, saving costs of designing/producing a new one.”

It also stressed that Space Force will work “on the ground” and not actually outside Earth. The force even had to…