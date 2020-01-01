Vic cop says pensioner beating justified

A Victorian policeman says he genuinely felt he was facing a “suicide by cop” scenario when he repeatedly hit a disability pensioner with a baton and stood on his head during a welfare check.

The Preston pensioner was also sprayed with pepper spray during the welfare check by six police in September 2017 after failing to return messages from a counsellor while withdrawing from opioid medication.

Senior Constable John Edney, one of three officers fighting assault charges, defended hitting the man with an extendable baton six times on the leg and stepping on his head, as fellow officers restrained him, telling Heidelberg Magistrates Court on Monday: “I did believe it was a real suicide by cop scenario”.