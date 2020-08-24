Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Grant Brebner has been appointed full-time coach of A-League club Melbourne Victory. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS

soccer

Brebner named Victory A-League coach

By Anna Harrington

August 24, 2020

2020-08-24 12:16:57

Grant Brebner has been named Melbourne Victory head coach, completing his rapid rise through the A-League club’s coaching ranks.

A fan favourite as a player, Brebner took over as interim coach ahead of the A-League season restart and led a decimated Victory side to one win and four losses in the NSW hub.

Former Brisbane Roar and Melbourne Heart coach John Aloisi and Ange Postecoglou’s Yokohama F. Marinos assistant Arthur Papas had also been linked to the role.

“We are excited to have someone who bleeds blue at the helm, and strongly believe Grant is the right person to lead our A-League program,” Victory chairman Anthony Di Pietro said in a statement.

“There’s plenty of hard work ahead as we prepare for our AFC Champions League campaign and the upcoming 2020/21 A-League season, but it is exciting to finalise Grant’s appointment, so we can now look to collectively build our squad and the required support staff, to position our club for success.

“Grant is clear in the style of football Melbourne Victory want to play, and most importantly he has already started building the foundations and culture he believes will help us return to delivering the on-field results expected at our club.” 

Brebner, 42, enjoyed a stellar career as a Victory player between 2006-2012, winning the A-League premiership-championship double in 2006-07 and 2008-09.

He was involved in the club’s academy coaching set-up for six years, then worked as an assistant to previous interim coach Carlos Salvachua.

Brebner took over as interim in June after Salvachua returned to Europe and initially didn’t put his hat in the ring for the permanent position.

But following the season restart, he expressed his interest in the full-time role.

“The club has been a huge part of my life, and the experience of coaching the team over the past couple of months really fuelled my desire and belief that not only did I want the opportunity to secure the role full time, but that I had the skills and expertise to do so, and to do it well,” Brebner said.

“I have made no secret of the fact that I feel like the club had strayed from its football identity and culture, and I want to help lead the solution.”

Brebner faces the massive task of rebuilding Victory, who finished 10th this season.

He could lead Victory relatively quickly, with the club scheduled to continue their postponed Asian Champions League campaign in a hub in Malaysia in October.  

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL set for significant job cuts

There will be significant job losses at the AFL after the league announced its restructure in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

soccer

Brebner named Victory A-League coach

Melbourne Victory have appointed interim coach Grant Brebner as their full-time A-League coach.

golf

Minjee Lee falls just shy at British Open

Australian golf star Minjee Lee has recorded her best result at a major championship, finishing third at the women's British Open at Royal Troon.

rugby league

Seibold set to quit Broncos: report

Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold will reportedly quit the Broncos within the next 48 hours.

golf

Popov wins British Open, Minjee Lee third

Germany's Sophia Popov has won the Women's British Open at Royal Troon, with Australia's Minjee Lee four strokes behind in outright third.

news

epidemic and plague

'Vicious cycle' of shortages at aged home

An independent review into the COVID-19 outbreak at Newmarch House in Sydney found poor infection control led to shortages of staff and protective equipment.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL set for significant job cuts

There will be significant job losses at the AFL after the league announced its restructure in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

world

terrorism

Victims reveal grief at NZ terror hearing

The New Zealand High Court has heard the March 15 terrorist Brenton Tarrant hoped to burn down the Christchurch mosques where he killed 51 people last year.