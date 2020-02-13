Breville half-year net profit up by 14.1%

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Breville's first-half net profit has risen 14.1 per cent. Image by Stuart Condie/AAP PHOTOS

economy, business and finance

Breville half-year net profit up by 14.1%

By Gus McCubbing

February 13, 2020

2020-02-13 09:57:28

Breville has enjoyed a 14.1 per cent spike in first-half net profit after revenue was bolstered by growth in its global product and distribution segments. 

The small home appliance company lifted its net profit to $49.7 million for the six months to December 31, with total revenues up 25.4 per cent to $552 million. 

Breville also lifted its partially franked interim dividend to 20.5 cents per share, up from 18.5 cents per share last year. 

The firm saw its beverages, cooking, and food preparation categories all post double-digit revenue growth new products Barista Pro and Bluicer were rolled out globally, as well as a new microwave range in North America. 

Chief executive Jim Clayton said the “solid” result continued trends seen over the last few reporting period. 

“We had good growth across all regions and categories and continued to deliver double-digit EBIT growth,” he told the ASX on Thursday.  

“Successful European expansion continued, diversifying our global footprint and adding growth and resilience to the portfolio.”

Breville said all its manufacturing partners, located in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, were implementing government-required processes to minimise exposure risk to the coronavirus.

But the company, which has no manufacturers or suppliers in Hubei province – home to Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus – said the outbreak had not affected its inventory position. 

Latest sport

motor racing

Chinese GP postponed due to coronavirus

The Chinese F1 Grand Prix in April has been postponed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Australian rules football

Kennett to quit as Hawks' AFL president

Hawthorn president Jeff Kennett has confirmed he will bow out of the AFL club at the end of season, ending his second stint in charge of the Hawks.

rugby union

RA boss expects Fox Sports broadcast bid

Rugby Australian boss Raelene Castle rejected Fox Sports initial broadcast rights offer for 2021-2025 but expects the pay-TV company to come back to the table.

cricket

Maxwell to have surgery, Short called up

D'Arcy Short will replace Glenn Maxwell, who has been booked in for elbow surgery, for Australia's limited-overs squad for the tour of South Africa.

rugby league

Canberra NRL star Wighton re-signs to 2024

Clive Churchill Medal winner Jack Wighton says he wants to finish his career with Canberra after re-signing with the club until the end of the 2024 NRL season.

news

politics

Secret coal group blindsides Labor leader

A pro-coal group of Labor members and senators has blindsided the party's leadership, who only discovered their existence through the media.

sport

motor racing

Chinese GP postponed due to coronavirus

The Chinese F1 Grand Prix in April has been postponed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

world

health

Coronavirus vaccine a year or two away

Human trials for one or two of the most promising vaccine candidate against the coronavirus could be launched in three or four months, WHO says.