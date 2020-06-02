Discover Australian Associated Press

Brickworks sales have been hit by COVID-19 restrictions. Image by Alan Porritt/AAP PHOTOS

construction and property

Brickworks’ sales hit by virus

By AAP

June 2, 2020

2020-06-02 09:10:06

Brickworks’ sales revenue in Australia has dropped 10 per cent in the four months to May as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The building products manufacturer says sales revenue in its other major market, the United States, is up 26 per cent from a year ago on the back of acquisitions in the past year. 

However, sales activity in North America in April and May was down more than 30 per cent from pre-COVID-19 levels and the coronavirus has also resulted in negative earnings in the market in recent months.

