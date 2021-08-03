Brisbane braces for more Delta cases

Queensland is bracing for more COVID-19 cases as Chief Health Officer Jeanette Young warns the state is on the verge of a large Delta outbreak.

The cluster in Brisbane’s west has risen to 47 cases, with 16 new infections announced on Tuesday.

At least nine of the new cases are children and some have been infectious in the community for several days.

Indooroopilly State High School, Brisbane Grammar School, Brisbane Girls Grammar and Ironside State School have all been impacted.

The number of close contact exposure sites is approaching 150, with recent additions including Kmart, McDonalds and Aldi in Indooroopilly, a swim school in St Lucia and a netball court in Graceville.

A 17th case was reported in Cairns on Tuesday afternoon, and authorities are trying to determine whether it is infectious or historical.

Dr Young says high testing numbers are crucial with uncertainty remaining about how the outbreak is linked to the initial two cases who arrived from overseas in late June.

“It’s really important so that we can just make sure that we don’t have any other transmission events,” she said.

Just under 35,000 tests were reported in the 24-hour period to Tuesday morning.

There is still hope the lockdown that stretches from the southern border to Noosa will lift as planned at 4pm on Sunday.

“Everyone just stay at home if you can at all, and that way we’ll get through this, and we can lift on Sunday. That’s absolutely my aim,” Dr Young said.

Meanwhile, Queensland Police are installing RBT-style roadblocks to ensure drivers have a valid reason for travelling.

“We’ll start RBT-type stops at intersections to check if people are allowed out for a valid reason,” Deputy Police Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said.

“There is nothing to fear if people are doing the right thing.”