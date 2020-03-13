Hanks, Wilson join Qld coronavirus tally

Queensland’s coronavirus tally jumped more than 30 per cent on Thursday with actor Tom Hanks and wife singer Rita Wilson among seven new cases.

The Hollywood power couple is in isolation in a Gold Coast hospital while the remaining five new cases are in Brisbane hospitals.

The state’s coronavirus tally stands at 27.

Of the five fresh cases, four recently returned from overseas.

Among the countries they had travelled through were Indonesia, the UK, Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates.

The other case is a 19-year-old man who contracted the virus after being in close contact with an infected university student.

The 22-year-old student went clubbing over the weekend at a Brisbane venue but Queensland Health did not say whether the 19-year-old was also there.

As a precaution, officials on Tuesday called on anyone who attended Friday’s Riverside in the CBD from 6pm Friday until 11pm Monday, and becomes unwell, to contact 13 HEALTH.

The student recently returned from travelling in Spain, Italy and France and attended the University of Queensland on two occasions last week.

Brisbane’s traditional Greek Festival, which attracts tens of thousands of visitors, has become a casualty of the coronavirus outbreak.

Organisers announced on Thursday that the 44th Paniyiri Greek Festival, to be held on May 23 and 24, had been cancelled.