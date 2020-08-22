Brisbane children remain in virus lockdown

Children at Brisbane’s Youth Detention Centre could spend two weeks in lockdown after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, in what may be the state’s first community transmission in a month.

Tests are continuing on staff and young people at the centre in Wacol after the 77-year-old Ipswich woman experienced mild symptoms and continued to work while infectious.

Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young said testing continued on the centre’s 127 young residents, who have been isolated in their rooms since Wednesday evening.

The facilities 500 staff will also be checked, including those who were not on duty during the period when the woman was infectious, from August 8.

Health authorities want to know if the case is linked to an outbreak triggered by two Logan women, who dodged quarantine following a visit to Melbourne in June.

“At the moment I’m waiting for genomic sequencing on the virus the lady has … and those young women who went down to Melbourne,” Dr Young told reporters on Friday.

The Sunshine State recorded no new infections overnight, and has six active cases.

Dr Young said a new historic case had been uncovered but was linked to a known cluster from early in the pandemic.

Meanwhile, pressure mounts on the state government to relax Queensland’s hard border closure.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton is concerned for tourism operators and the health needs of people residing on border communities.

“Lives are really being disrupted and you’ve got to ask why when the medical advice is not saying that is what is needed,” Mr Dutton told the Nine Network.

“If we’ve got premiers who are pursuing an elimination process, the country will go broke.”

The comments sparked a stoush with Queensland’s Health Minister Steven Miles, who accused Mr Dutton of failing to protect Australia’s borders.

“Peter Dutton has one job, and that is keeping our borders safe, and he has consistently failed; he has failed on cruise ships, he has failed on hotel quarantine,” Mr Miles told reporters.

Dr Young denied elimination was her strategy.

“If we were pursuing an elimination process I wouldn’t be recommending all these workers cross our border who are definitely at risk of bringing the virus in.”