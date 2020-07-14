Brisbane clubs want patron limits raised

Brisbane nightclub licensees say they’re not to blame for patrons ignoring social distancing and gathering en masse outside their venues and the problem could easily be resolved by doubling capacity limits.

Concerning photos of clubbers displaying little regard for social distancing as they stood shoulder-to-shoulder in long queues on the weekend has caused angst with police and the premier.

Fortitude Valley Safe Night Precinct president Jason Hirt said under government coronavirus restrictions venues were restricted to a quarter of their licensed capacity.

He said if that was doubled then there would be very few clubbers forming long queues on footpaths.

“This is a massive problem,” Mr Hirt told AAP.

“There are more people on the streets and in the mall than in the venues and that’s because they’re waiting to get in as venues are full.

“Some of these venues don’t have the money to pay for the security or staff to maintain the queues because they’re only allowed to be a quarter of their capacity.”

Mr Hirt’s plea for a relaxation of venue limits comes as three venues were fined $6675 for not following COVID-safe plans while another remains under investigation and three operators given warnings.

Queensland Police Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski put patrons on notice that they could be fined if they failed to adhere to social distancing.

“We will continue to monitor these areas and if there is non compliance, both by the licensed premises or the people attending, we will have to take action,” he said.

“There were a number of people over the weekend where people have danced when they are not supposed to … and they have been escorted out of those nightlcubs.”

Mr Hirt said licensees had the impost of not only being restricted to one person per four square metres but also recording the details of everyone inside a venue.

Valley Safe Night Precinct members vented their anger at a recent meeting with liquor licensing, council and state government officials for being unfairly targeted.

“It was quite a wild meeting because people were quite worked up about it,” Mr Hirt said.

“We are catching everyone’s name that is coming but you can go to Bunnings and supermarkets and be shoulder-to-shoulder and they are catching no information.”

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said police would meet with Valley licensees this week about addressing social distancing.

“I know it’s tough times everyone … but we’re all in this together and we have to make sure that we keep up the social distancing, ” she said.