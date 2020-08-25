Brisbane set to confirm Seibold NRL exit

The axe is set to fall on embattled Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold on Wednesday after the Broncos’ disastrous 2020 NRL season.

Seibold’s departure less than two years into a five-year contract is set to be confirmed at a press conference at the club’s Red Hill headquarters.

The 45-year-old will front the media after addressing his players.

Seibold exits the Broncos after a troubled 12 months which included an embarrassing exit from last year’s finals and the worst first grade season in the club’s 32-year history in 2020.

It’s a dramatic fall for a man who was hot property after being named the Dally M coach of the year in 2018 after his maiden campaign in charge of South Sydney.

Replacing legendary coach Wayne Bennett, Seibold led the Broncos to the finals in 2019 only for the club to crash out at the first hurdle after a 58-0 flogging by Parramatta.

The 2020 season began with back-to-back victories but since the resumption in May following the COVID-enforced hiatus his position had become increasingly untenable.

A 34-6 flogging by the Eels in round three sparked a run of 12 defeats in 13 matches including a 59-0 record loss to the Sydney Roosters which has left the once-proud club 15th on the ladder.

Adding to the chaos were off-field dramas including failing to retain star young forward David Fifita from signing with Queensland rivals Gold Coast and Tevita Pangai Jnr being suspended and most likely sacked for multiple COVID protocol breaches.

Despite hopes Seibold could see out the season, he will now leave the club immediately with assistant Peter Gentle to coach the team for the remaining five matches of the season including Friday’s return clash against the Roosters.

Club great Kevin Walters, overlooked by the Broncos’ hierarchy in favour of Seibold in 2018, is the frontrunner for the role with the support of several ex-players.

North Queensland premiership-winning coach Paul Green is also a contender, with Cowboys captain Michael Morgan not surprised his former boss is in the discussion.

“I said when he left here that I’m sure it won’t be the last time we see him coaching.” Morgan said.

“I’m sure he’s had some interest at other clubs … it’s not surprising to see that his name is tossed up.”