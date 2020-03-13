Discover Australian Associated Press

Jake Turpin (front) scored the first try at the Cowboys' new home, for the Broncos in a 28-21 win. Image by Cameron Laird/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Brisbane spoil Cowboys’ stadium opener

By Murray Wenzel

March 13, 2020

2020-03-13 22:22:40

David Fifita has trampled North Queensland’s big night at their new Townsville home, leading Brisbane to an emphatic 28-21 NRL opening-round win.

The 20-year-old defied his 113kg frame to skip through a Coen Hess tackle, sprint 70m and leave Valentine Holmes clutching at air for a sensational solo try.

His stunning 57th-minute effort broke open the contest, before the Cowboys scored two late tries and had another disallowed to ensure another tight Queensland derby in front of 22,459 fans.

Those supporters were relieved to even be there after the government’s coronavirus advice allowed the gates to stay open for the first game at Queensland Country Bank Stadium.

But the hosts could not deliver against a depleted Brisbane outfit, the win coming for the visitors despite Wednesday’s season-ending knee injury to Jack Bird and the unavailability of Alex Glenn (hamstring), Matt Lodge (knee) and Joe Ofahengaue (stood down).

Jamayne Isaako was terrific in Bird’s absence while Jake Turpin was a threat and Payne Haas cancelled out Jason Taumalolo’s best efforts as the Broncos bust 45 tackles to the host’s 20.

Isaako scored himself to blow out the lead, before tries to Gavin Cooper and Ben Hampton got the Cowboys within seven points in the final five minutes.

Mitch Dunn’s desperate effort was overruled with a minute on the clock to ensure Brisbane a fifth win from their last six clashes with their Queensland rivals.

Earlier Turpin had dummied and walked over for the game’s first try after the markers both rushed off the line, before Holmes scored his first in Cowboys colours.

Back in rugby league after a season chasing an NFL contract in the United States, the former Cronulla star dropped the ball twice inside the first 15 minutes before crossing in the left corner in what was a mixed return.

