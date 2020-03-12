Brisbane woman caught in Italy ‘red zone’

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Arielle Turnbull has fled Italy and her job as an au pair as coronavirus closes the country down. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

Health

Brisbane woman caught in Italy ‘red zone’

By Ashlea Witoslawski

March 12, 2020

2020-03-12 11:36:59

A young Brisbane woman working as an au pair in northern Italy is relieved she managed to flee the country before it became locked down as coronavirus turned her trip of a lifetime into a nightmare.

Arielle Turnbull,18, has fled across the border to Switzerland after arriving in Italy on January 3 for an au pair adventure in the small town of Verano Brianza, about 45 minutes north of Milan.

As Italy became the world’s biggest coronavirus hub after China and the country ground to a halt, Ms Turnbull had no option but to leave Verano Brianza.

Having crossed over the Swiss-Italian border to the town of Chiasso two weeks ago, Ms Turnbull says she was lucky to get out before strict quarantine rules were imposed on the northern Italian region of Lombardy.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte put the entire country into lockdown on Monday, banning all but the most important cross-border travel. Lombardy is expected to remain under quarantine until at least April 3.

“I was lucky I left when I did but everyone is stressing, even my new host mum keeps saying ‘don’t leave the house, don’t go into Italy’,” she told AAP on Tuesday.

“Everyone is very scared, especially for their older parents.”

Ms Turnbull, who subsequently worked as an au pair in Switzerland, said many of her friends were stuck in Italy or had already left.

Her host family became anxious after she returned from a trip to Venice on February 25 as coronavirus spread through Italy. 

“The family was so scared they made me stay in my room. I couldn’t even hug the kids goodbye when I left,” Ms Turnbull said.

“It all just hit me like a tonne of bricks, it was like the world is ending.”

Ms Turnbull was due to arrive home in Brisbane on Wednesday night after booking flights on Sunday.

“I was so sad, I cried all day Sunday because I was so devastated,” she said.

“I couldn’t sleep and I just kept punching my pillow but now that Italy has been closed I know I made the right decision.”

The Australian government on Wednesday said it would ben Italian visitors from entering Australia from 6pm, in line with bans already in place for visitors from China, Iran and South Korea. 

When Ms Turnbull arrives in Brisbane, she will begin a 14-day self-isolation period.

More than 463 people have died in Italy from COVID-19. Some 9,172 people have been confirmed as having the illness.

Latest sport

boxing

Townsville to host Horn v Tsyzu showdown

The all-Australian boxing showdown between Jeff Horn and Tim Tsyzu will take place in Townsville.

golf

Adam Scott keen for second Players win

Adam Scott has a chance to become just the second Australian to win the Players Championship in its 46-year history.

rugby league

Bird 'heartbroken' over new injury setback

Brisbane injury victim Jack Bird has taken to social media to reveal his heartache at suffering another chronic knee injury just days before the new NRL season.

rugby league

Greenberg ready to send message to Dogs

NRL CEO Todd Greenberg vows Canterbury's Corey Harawira-Naera and Jayden Okunbor will face tough sanctions if they have made a code of conduct breach.

Formula One

FIA boss behind Ferrari settlement: report

FIA president and ex-Ferrari boss Jean Todt was reportedly behind a settlement with his old team after an investigation into the Italian outfit's 2019 engine.

news

crime, law and justice

Qld chief scientist pleads guilty to fraud

Queensland's suspended chief scientist Suzanne Miller has pleaded guilty to defrauding the government of about $75,000.

sport

boxing

Townsville to host Horn v Tsyzu showdown

The all-Australian boxing showdown between Jeff Horn and Tim Tsyzu will take place in Townsville.

world

virus diseases

Pandemic declared; UK, Italy vow billions

Britain and Italy have announced multi-billion-dollar war chests to fight the coronavirus outbreak, which the World Health Organisation now says is a pandemic.