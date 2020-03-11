Brisbane woman caught in Italy ‘red zone’

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Arielle Turnbull has fled Italy and her job as an au pair as coronavirus closes the country down. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

Health

Brisbane woman caught in Italy ‘red zone’

By Ashlea Witoslawski

March 11, 2020

2020-03-11 16:11:38

A young Brisbane woman working as an au pair in northern Italy is relieved she managed to flee the country before it became locked down as coronavirus turned her trip of a lifetime into a nightmare.

Arielle Turnbull,18, has fled across the border to Switzerland after arriving in Italy on January 3 for an au pair adventure in the small town of Verano Brianza, about 45 minutes north of Milan.

As Italy became the world’s biggest coronavirus hub after China and the country ground to a halt, she had no option but to leave Verano Brianza.

Having crossed over the Swiss-Italian border to the town of Chiasso two weeks ago, Ms Turnbull says she was lucky to get out before strict quarantine rules were imposed on the northern Italian region of Lombardy.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte put the entire country into lockdown on Monday, banning all but the most important cross-border travel. Lombardy is expected to remain under quarantine until at least April 3.

“I was lucky I left when I did but everyone is stressing, even my new host mum keeps saying ‘don’t leave the house, don’t go into Italy’,” she told AAP on Tuesday.

“Everyone is very scared, especially for their older parents.”

Ms Turnbull, who subsequently worked as an au pair in Switzerland, said many of her friends were stuck in Italy or had already left.

Her host family became anxious after she returned from a trip to Venice on February 25 as coronavirus spread dramatically trough Italy. 

“The family was so scared they made me stay in my room. I couldn’t even hug the kids goodbye when I left,” Ms Turnbull said.

“It all just hit me like a tonne of bricks, it was like the world is ending.”

Ms Turnbull is due to arrive home in Brisbane on Wednesday night after booking flights on Sunday.

“I was so sad, I cried all day Sunday because I was so devastated,” she said.

“I couldn’t sleep and I just kept punching my pillow but now that Italy has been closed I know I made the right decision.”

When she arrives in Brisbane, she will begin a 14-day self-isolation period.

Ms Turnbull said seeing her father would be a silver lining of her return to Brisbane but the pair will not be able to spend time together as her father’s diabetes increases his risk of coronavirus. 

Currently unwell, she is unsure whether she may be a carrier but hopes things will be clearer once she arrive in Australia. 

“I’m so sad I won’t get to spend any time with my family, my dad is like my best friend and he was sad I had to cut my travels short,” Ms Turnbull said.

More than 460 people have died in Italy from coronavirus from over 9000 cases.

Latest sport

rugby league

Morris to play tough for Sharks until exit

Josh Morris admits he is relieved after being told he will be released to the Sydney Roosters after playing the first two games of the NRL season for Cronulla.

rugby league

Broncos star Bird suffers ACL injury

Jack Bird's shocking run of injury has continued with the Brisbane star suffering an ACL knee injury just days before their NRL season opener.

rugby league

Robinson backs NRL stance on education

Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson believes the NRL is doing a great job educating players about their off-field responsibilities despite the latest scandal.

sport

Olympics could be delayed: Tokyo organiser

A Tokyo Olympics organising committee member says the Games would be postponed, not cancelled, if they can't proceed as scheduled because of the coronavirus.

Australian rules football

Lin Jong taking steps towards AFL return

Injured midfielder Lin Jong hopes to return to action during the first half of the AFL season but faces a fight for a spot in the Western Bulldogs' engine room.

news

politics

Italian visitors banned over coronavirus

More than 100 cases of coronavirus are confirmed in Australia, as the government extends travel bans and is poised to announce an economic stimulus plan.

sport

rugby league

Morris to play tough for Sharks until exit

Josh Morris admits he is relieved after being told he will be released to the Sydney Roosters after playing the first two games of the NRL season for Cronulla.

world

crime, law and justice

Australian MH17 cops 'hacked' by Russians

An Australian police report was probably hacked by Russian spies for use in a disinformation campaign about the MH17 disaster in Ukraine, a court heard.