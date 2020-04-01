Discover Australian Associated Press

British Airways is to stop using Gatwick Airport which will close one of its terminals. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

British Airways to stop using Gatwick

By AAP

April 1, 2020

2020-04-01 18:31:28

British Airways is suspending all its flights to and from Gatwick.

The carrier is one of many that are to stop serving the UK's second busiest airport due to the collapse in demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

A British Airways spokesman said: "Due to the considerable restrictions and challenging market environment, like many other airlines we will temporarily suspend our flying schedule at Gatwick.

"We are contacting affected customers to discuss their options."

The airline will keep equipment for essential functions at the airport, such as maintenance, towing and cleaning, to enable it to restart operations quickly.

Just 33 flights were due to take off or land at the West Sussex airport on Tuesday, according to aviation data provider FlightStats.

From Wednesday, Gatwick's runway will only be open for scheduled flights between 2pm and 10pm.

The airport will also close one of its two terminals.

The measures will be in place for a minimum of one month.

