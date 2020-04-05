British PM Johnson stays in isolation

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Boris Johnson is recovering from coronavirus but was able to join a UK-wide clap for health workers. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

British PM Johnson stays in isolation

By Elizabeth Howcroft and Kylie MacLellan

April 5, 2020

2020-04-05 04:29:23

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he is remaining in isolation with mild symptoms of COVID-19, including a raised temperature, seven days after he first tested positive for the new coronavirus.

With the country nearing the end of its second week in lockdown, the UK death toll rose by nearly 700 to 3605 and the National Health Service said two nurses in their 30s died of the disease.

The Queen will address the nation on Sunday, Buckingham Palace said, only the fifth time she has done so other than at Christmas during her 68 years on the throne.

A weary-looking Johnson, sitting in a chair in an open-necked shirt, posted a video on Twitter from Downing Street on Friday.

“Although I’m feeling better and I’ve done my seven days of isolation, alas I still have one of the symptoms, a minor symptom, I still have a temperature,” he said.

“So in accordance with government advice, I must continue my self-isolation until that symptom itself goes,” he added.

Johnson announced a positive test result on March 27, the first leader of a major power to do so.

The state-run NHS announced on Friday that two nurses, Aimee O’Rourke, 39, and Areema Nasreen, 36, had died after testing positive for COVID-19.

England’s chief nurse Ruth May made an impassioned plea to the public to stay at home over the coming weekend, invoking the memories of the two nurses and describing them as remarkable women who were part of the NHS family.

“This weekend is going to be very warm and it will be very tempting to go out and enjoy those summer rays,” May said at a daily government news conference.

“But please, I ask you to remember Aimee and Areema. Please stay at home for them,” she said.

Johnson initially adopted a relatively restrained approach to the outbreak compared with other European leaders but swiftly changed tack when projections showed a quarter of a million people could die in the UK.

He effectively shuttered the world’s fifth-largest economy, instructing people to stay at home and and ordering schools, non-essential shops and social venues to close.

“Please, please stick with the guidance now,” Johnson said in his video message.

Latest sport

cricket

Langer supports behind-closed-doors games

Australia coach Justin Langer would support international cricket being played behind closed doors once the game resumes after coronavirus pandemic.

rugby union

Rugby Australia face Sunday showdown talks

The Rugby Union Players' Association has welcomed the release of financial data from Rugby Australia as Sunday talks loom regarding the coronavirus shutdown.

rugby union

Farr-Jones' sorry take on Rugby Australia

Wallabies legend Nick Farr-Jones has painted a bleak picture for the code in Australia after years of "atrocious" management by the governing body.

rugby league

V'landys confident of June 1 NRL return

Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V'landys says decreasing coronavirus infection rates has him feeling confident of a June 1 NRL return.

soccer

A-League clubs, PFA to meet over pay

The A-League clubs and football's players' union will meet in a bid to resolve their stand-off over player pay during the league's suspension.

news

virus diseases

NSW govt defends handling of Ruby Princess

Twelve people have been fined for flouting self-isolation rules while pressure mounts on the NSW health minister over his handling of the Ruby Princess scandal.

sport

cricket

Langer supports behind-closed-doors games

Australia coach Justin Langer would support international cricket being played behind closed doors once the game resumes after coronavirus pandemic.

world

virus diseases

NY in 'race against time' as US cases rise

New York's mayor is warning that the city desperately needs more medical personnel, supplies and hospital beds as its COVID-19 death toll nears 3000.