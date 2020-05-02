Britons fear leaving home after lockdown

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Britain has been on lockdown since March 23 to curb the spread of COVID-19. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Britons fear leaving home after lockdown

By AAP

May 2, 2020

2020-05-02 19:06:05

Many Britons would be uncomfortable leaving their homes even if the government ordered the lifting of strict coronavirus lockdown restrictions in a month’s time, according to a poll on Friday.

Britain has been on lockdown since March 23 but on Thursday Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the country was now past the peak of the pandemic and promised to set out a plan next week on how it might start gradually easing restrictions to allow a return to normal life.

A survey by Ipsos Mori showed that more than 60 per cent would be uncomfortable returning to bars and restaurants, using public transport or going to a large gathering such as a sporting event.

More than 40 per cent would still be reluctant to go to the shops or send their children to school and more than 30 per cent would be worried about going to work or meeting friends.

The survey data found the vast majority of Britons were complying with the lockdown not because they had been ordered to by the government but because they did not want to catch or spread the virus.

“This is very worrying indeed, and our research has shown the same, that people in the UK are particularly anxious about this and are reluctant to go out,” David Spiegelhalter, a statistician at Cambridge University, told BBC Radio.

He said it was sensible for the old and vulnerable to protect themselves but the risks were significantly lower for younger people.

“Many people are definitely over anxious about their chance of both getting the virus and the harm they might come to if they do get it,” Spiegelhalter said.

He said the government needed to educate the public, and classify the population into different risk categories.

In another Ipsos Mori poll, about two-thirds of British people believe the government was too slow to introduce strict social distancing measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The pollsters said there was “a significant rise” in the number of respondents who agreed the government had acted “too late” from 57 per cent two weeks ago to 66 per cent.

Latest sport

rugby league

Warriors cleared and set for Tamworth

The Warriors have been granted approval to fly to Australia on Sunday, where they will be able to train in Tamworth despite being in 14-day isolation.

cricket

Khawaja shocked by CA cash-flow crisis

Usman Khawaja says he was shocked, confused and disappointed to see Cricket Australia stand down so many workers because of cash-flow problems.

Australian rules football

AFL chief targets October grand final

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan is increasingly confident the 2020 premiership season can be completed by the end of October.

rugby league

Cowboys thankful for Qld Premier's call

North Queensland football boss Peter Parr admits his NRL club had endured an "uncomfortable" waiting game before being cleared to train and play on home soil.

rugby league

Warriors and Queensland on track for NRL

Queensland NRL teams will be able to train in their home state while the Warriors have also committed to flying to Australia once granted government approval.

news

health

Health authorities probe Newmarch lapse

NSW has recorded five new cases of coronavirus, as it's revealed health authorities are investigating breaches at the troubled Newmarch House nursing home.

sport

rugby league

Warriors cleared and set for Tamworth

The Warriors have been granted approval to fly to Australia on Sunday, where they will be able to train in Tamworth despite being in 14-day isolation.

world

virus diseases

Countries must ease lockdowns slowly: WHO

Countries should be ready to bring back restrictions if the number of coronavirus cases increases again, the World Health Organisation says.