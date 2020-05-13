UK extends COVID job relief by four months

Britain has extended its job retention scheme by four more months but told employers they will have to help meet the cost from August.

Finance minister Rishi Sunak says there will be no changes to the scheme, which pays 80 per cent of the wages – up to STG2500 ($A4700) a month – of 7.5 million workers who are temporarily laid off, until the end of July.

From August, the process will continue with greater flexibility to support the transition back to work, allowing employers currently using the scheme to bring furloughed employees back part-time.

“We will ask employers to start sharing with the government the cost of paying people’s salaries,” Sunak told parliament on Tuesday, adding he expected the scheme to close by the end of October.

It had previously been due to run until the end of June.

“Our Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme has protected millions of jobs and businesses across the UK during the outbreak – and I’ve been clear that I want to avoid a cliff edge and get people back to work in a measured way,” he said.

The scheme is expected to reduce a rise in unemployment in Britain.

But at about STG10 billion ($A19 billion) a month, its cost is near the amount Britain spends on public health services.

Sunak told MPs the scheme was expensive and it could not continue indefinitely.

The UK is racking up new debt at a furious pace: it is due to issue STG180b ($A341b) of government debt between May and July, more than previously planned for the entire financial year.

The country’s debt mountain exceeds $US2.5 trillion ($A3.9 trillion) and its public sector net borrowing could reach 14 per cent of gross domestic product this year, the biggest single year deficit since World War II.

An employers’ group said the inclusion of part-time working in the furlough scheme would help companies get back up to speed but more information on how companies would be asked to make contributions was needed.

“Many firms that would normally be on a strong footing are still in dire straits,” Institute of Directors director of policy Edwin Morgan said.

Sunak said he would provide further details by the end of May.