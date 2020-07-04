Broncos expected to stick by Seibold

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Despite six-straight NRL losses, Brisbane look set to stick with embattled coach Anthony Siebold. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Broncos expected to stick by Seibold

By Pamela Whaley

July 4, 2020

2020-07-04 21:47:22

Brisbane chief executive Paul White will front media on Sunday morning and is expected to confirm the NRL club is standing by under fire coach Anthony Seibold.

Calls for the termination of Seibold’s contract just 18 months into a five-year deal have continued after the team slumped to their sixth-straight loss on Saturday night.

The pressure of the past six weeks has taken an emotional toll on the playing group, with skipper Alex Glenn and halfback Brodie Croft both visibly upset at fulltime in Gosford.

It was another match in which the Broncos lead at halftime, but fell apart in the final 20 minutes as the Warriors stormed home to win 26-16.

“It is really disappointing. We are learning some really tough lessons at the moment, so it is a really tough one,” Seibold said after the game.

“I’m not sure why we are fading out of games at the moment, but we are and that is the reality of it.”

It will compound external pressure to make changes after club legends Wally Lewis and Kevin Walters both raised serious concerns about the culture and coaching systems on Saturday.

Queensland legend and rugby league Immortal Lewis made sensational claims the playing group is fractured over jealousy and nastiness towards the team’s highest paid players.

Walters told Fox Sports he believes the coaching staff is confusing messages to players, who are playing as though they have no connection.

“I’d like to see a connection among the playing group,” Walters said.

“It seems to me they all feel that they know what they have to do, but they don’t actually go and do it for whatever reason.

“They’re a talented group of players. The job of the coach and all the staff there is to unlock the keys to those players and get them moving in the right direction.”

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Cunnington hurt again in Roos' AFL loss

North Melbourne's Ben Cunnington copped a knock to his back early in the 49-point defeat to the Western Bulldogs and was unable to see out the match.

rugby league

Cleary and co win fiery battle over Tigers

Penrith have claimed a 19-12 win over the Wests Tigers, in a fiery NRL game that extended from the playing field and into the stands and coaching box.

Australian rules football

Bruce stars in Dogs' big AFL win over Roos

Former St Kilda forward Josh Bruce has kicked six goals as the Western Bulldogs took North Melbourne to the cleaners in a big AFL win at Marvel Stadium.

Australian rules football

Lions roll on in AFL as Port fade at Gabba

Brisbane have kicked six goals in a brilliant second quarter for their fourth-straight AFL win - a 37-point Gabba victory over ladder leaders Port Adelaide.

rugby union

Brumbies down Rebels in Canberra derby

The Brumbies have kicked off their Super Rugby AU campaign with an impressive win over the Melbourne Rebels in Canberra.

news

politics

Eden-Monaro down to pre-poll preferences

A slow count of pre-poll votes in the Eden-Monaro by-election means it is too close to call between Labor's Kristy McBain or Liberal candidate Fiona Kotvojs.

sport

Australian rules football

Cunnington hurt again in Roos' AFL loss

North Melbourne's Ben Cunnington copped a knock to his back early in the 49-point defeat to the Western Bulldogs and was unable to see out the match.

world

virus diseases

Global coronavirus cases exceed 11 million

COVID-19 has been linked to more than 520,000 fatalities globally, roughly the same as the number of influenza deaths reported annually.