Broncos halves set to avoid NRL axe

Brisbane halves pairing Anthony Milford and Brodie Croft appear to have been spared the selection axe by under-pressure NRL coach Anthony Seibold.

The pair were ever-presents in their positions at Broncos training on Tuesday as they aim to arrest a six-game losing streak when they face Canterbury on Saturday.

The pressure on five-eighth Milford and Croft was evident after last weekend’s loss to the Warriors in Gosford – with young halfback Croft reduced to tears on the field.

Seibold’s changes appear to be elsewhere in the team.

Prop Matt Lodge (knee) did not train on Tuesday and appears certain to miss the clash with the Bulldogs, which may earn Corey Oates a reprieve on the bench.

Kotoni Staggs took part in the full session and should be named to make his return from a hamstring injury at right centre with Herbie Farnworth, Jamayne Isaako or Xavier Coates set to make way for the 21-year-old.

“Whatever 17 runs out on the weekend we have to be better obviously and we have to represent the club and Brisbane better,” forward Tevita Pangai Jnr said.

“We’re not doing a good enough job … the six in a row is not good but we’ve still got 12 rounds to go.

“I still haven’t lost faith in our squad.

“If you look at our team on paper, we’re still a solid team.”