Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
A hamstring tear suffered by Anthony Milford is the latest NRL injury setback for Brisbane. Image by Glenn Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Broncos lose Milford for at least a month

By Pamela Whaley

August 4, 2020

2020-08-04 14:16:33

Brisbane’s Anthony Milford has been ruled out for at least a month after suffering a grade two hamstring tear at NRL training on Monday.

The maligned five-eighth has battled with form this season but his injury will come as a blow for the Broncos before their grudge match with South Sydney on Friday night.

Milford left training early on Monday clutching his hamstring and scans on Tuesday revealed a tear.

It comes amid calls for coach Anthony Seibold to dump the underperforming star after the Broncos last week lost their ninth game from their past 10.

“It’s unfortunate but as a result we expect Anthony to be out of action for at least the next month,” Broncos Head of Performance Paul Devlin said.

“He will start rehabilitation in coming days and will build his strength back up before commencing his return to run program.”

Injuries have cruelled Brisbane this season with regulars Matt Lodge, Alex Glenn, David Fifita, Brodie Croft and Corey Oates all sidelined at various points.

Fifita is set to make his return to the field for the first time since round two on Friday night, while Croft is expected to be named alongside Tom Dearden in the halves.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Chairman still supports me: Demons coach

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin says he still has the support of his AFL club's chairman who described last week's loss as insipid.

cricket

CA delays T20 series, UK tour looms large

Australia won't face West Indies in a Twenty20 series later this year but a limited-overs tour of England next month is close to being ticked off.

rugby league

Broncos lose Milford for at least a month

Brisbane will be without Anthony Milford for at least a month after he sustained a hamstring injury at NRL training on Monday.

rugby league

Bulldogs players want SBW back at Belmore

Canterbury fans have long memories but Bulldogs players say Sonny Bill Williams would be welcomed back at Belmore if the NRL battlers could sign the superstar.

soccer

Owner puts A-League's Mariners up for sale

Central Coast owner Mike Charlesworth has put the A-League club up for sale and CEO Shaun Mielekamp hopes the Mariners won't relocate, but can't rule it out.

news

health

Three men caught sneaking into Queensland

Three men have been issued court notices after allegedly trying to sneak back into Queensland from virus-ravaged Victoria without undergoing quarantine.

sport

Australian rules football

Chairman still supports me: Demons coach

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin says he still has the support of his AFL club's chairman who described last week's loss as insipid.

world

terrorism

Mosques terrorist costing NZ millions

New Zealand deputy prime minister Winston Peters has contradicted PM Jacinda Ardern, calling on Australia to house the Christchurch mosque terrorist.