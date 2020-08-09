Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Tevita Pangai Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Broncos NRL star latest to breach bubble

By Ed Jackson

August 9, 2020

2020-08-09 10:29:19

Brisbane enforcer Tevita Pangai Jr will spend the next 14 days in self-isolation after breaching the NRL’s COVID-19 protocols.

The forward played in Sydney on Friday night as the Broncos slumped to their 10th NRL defeat in 11 matches with a 28-10 loss to South Sydney.

Under the competition’s protocols, members of a team which has returned to Queensland from NSW are to enter a strict lockdown for a 14-day period.

The Broncos said Pangai Jr attended the opening of a Brisbane barber shop on Saturday, in breach of those stricter protocols.

It’s been reported Pangai Jr’s presence was discovered during a police raid of the business, with several alleged bikie gang members suspected of being at the property.

While there’s no suggestion Pangai Jr was involved in illegal activity the Broncos are looking into the situation.

“The Broncos are investigating the circumstances around the matter to determine what further action may be taken,” the club said in a statement on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Pangai Jr has been stood down for two weeks and charged with a breach of the competition’s protocols.

As a result, the Tonga international will be unavailable for Saturday’s clash with Canberra and the following weekend’s game against St George Illawarra for the second-last Broncos.

He’s the latest NRL identity caught breaching the protocols this week after Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett, Dragons forward Paul Vaughan and three Broncos staff members, including ex-Test player Allan Langer, were all fined for breaches.

Broncos coach Anthony Seibold is serving a 14-day isolation period after he opted to stay in Sydney for a family matter with assistant coach Peter Gentle to lead the team for the next two weeks.

Latest sport

golf

Day struggling to keep pace at PGA Champs

Australians Jason Day and Adam Scott have struggled during the third round of the US PGA Championship in San Francisco.

rugby league

Broncos NRL star latest to breach bubble

Brisbane forward Tevita Pangai Jr will have to undertake a 14-day quarantine period after becoming the latest NRL player to breach COVID-19 protocols.

basketball

Boomers star Simmons to undergo surgery

Ben Simmons is to undergo surgery on his left knee, which is likely to rule him out of Philadelphia 76ers' NBA finals campaign.

rugby league

Panthers on track to join club royalty

Penrith have beaten Canberra 28-12 to match the club's record of eight straight wins, again proving they are the real deal in the NRL in 2020.

rugby league

Panthers on track to join club royalty

Penrith have beaten Canberra 28-12 to match the club's record of eight straight wins, again proving they are the real deal in the NRL in 2020.

news

politics

Cormann wants budget focus on tax settings

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann has not ruled out company tax cuts being part of the October 6 federal budget.

sport

golf

Day struggling to keep pace at PGA Champs

Australians Jason Day and Adam Scott have struggled during the third round of the US PGA Championship in San Francisco.

world

disaster and accident

Australian victim of Beirut blast named

The Australian victim of the massive Beirut explosion has been identified as a two-year-old whose family are heartbroken by the loss of their "beautiful boy".