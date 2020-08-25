Discover Australian Associated Press

Anthony Seibold has coached his last NRL match for Brisbane. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Broncos, Seibold agree to part ways

By Ed Jackson

August 25, 2020

2020-08-25 11:45:10

Brisbane will part ways with head coach Anthony Seibold as soon as Wednesday with the embattled boss agreeing to leave the NRL club.

The Broncos are expected to confirm Seibold’s departure once a severance package can be finalised.

Assistant coach Peter Gentle is expected to once again lead the club for Friday’s match against the Sydney Roosters, as he has done for the past two games with Seibold in isolation after leaving the club’s COVID bubble to deal with a personal matter.

The 45-year-old made a brief return to Red Hill on Tuesday morning after his isolation period ended, in what may well be his last appearance at the club’s headquarters.

AAP has sought comment from Seibold’s management and the Broncos.

Seibold’s reign at the Broncos lasted less than two seasons of a five-year contract.

The 2018 Dally M coach of the year was given the lengthy deal by the Broncos board after his maiden NRL campaign as South Sydney coach.

He led the Broncos to the finals in 2019 but a 58-0 hiding by Parramatta ended the club’s campaign in turbulent fashion.

In 2020, Seibold found himself increasingly isolated in Brisbane as the club went on a run of 12 losses from its last 13 matches to slip to second-last on the ladder.

On Monday the club’s biggest private shareholder Paul Murphy said the Broncos’ fall from grace under Seibold had been tough to endure.

“It becomes like a disease. If you get cancer, you’ve got to treat it, but they haven’t cut it out,” Murphy told reporters.

Off-field dramas have also plagued the once-mighty club which has come under fire for its recruitment and culture.

Club legend Kevin Walters and former North Queensland coach Paul Green are the frontrunners to replace Seibold.

