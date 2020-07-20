Broncos set for major backline reshuffle

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold is set to start Tom Dearden at No.7 for the NRL clash with Melbourne. Image by Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Broncos set for major backline reshuffle

By Laine Clark

July 20, 2020

2020-07-20 11:24:56

Under fire Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold is set to make major team changes for Friday’s NRL clash with Melbourne as he fights for his future.

A new-look backline trained on Monday with five-eighth Anthony Milford shifted to fullback, halfback Brodie Croft at pivot and youngster Tom Dearden at No.7.

Kotoni Staggs (hamstring) and Herbie Farnworth (cork) are expected to return from injury after training at centre and on the wing respectively.

Tesi Niu and Jamayne Isaako appear to be on the outer but the round 11 team won’t be confirmed until Tuesday.

Seibold is poised to roll the dice at the selection table after reportedly being told Brisbane must win five of their remaining 10 games this season for him to keep his job.

Seibold is in the second year of a five-season deal.

Brisbane are third last on the NRL ladder after being thumped 48-0 by Wests Tigers – their seventh loss in their past eight games.

NRL great Laurie Daley said on Monday that Dearden must be given a shot at halfback against Melbourne if they are any chance of reversing their fortunes.

Daley preferred Dearden – who has been used as a back-up hooker this season – over Croft, saying the under fire halfback was released by Melbourne last year for a reason.

“I think they have it in Tom Dearden who can give them much needed direction,” Daley told Sky Sports Radio.

“Croft is not that type of player.

“(Melbourne coach) Craig Bellamy released him because he realised under pressure he couldn’t come up with the right plays at that moment.

“Obviously he (Croft) is shot with his confidence and it’s not working between him and Anthony Milford (in the halves).

“(But) there are other players in that Broncos side that need to have a good hard look at themselves.”

Daley questioned the logic of giving Seibold the ultimatum of winning five games to secure his future, saying the Broncos should either back him or sack him.

“I can understand if that’s in the bush but not in a professional organisation you’re going to judge your coach on wins and losses between now and the end of the year,” he said.

“You just heap more pressure on the playing group, the club and your supporters get frustrated. 

“Back him or sack him and stop the speculation.”

Latest sport

rugby league

Green's NRL coaching spell at Cowboys over

Coach Paul Green has parted ways with NRL club North Queensland with more than a year left on his contract.

rugby league

Broncos set for major backline reshuffle

Anthony Seibold is likely to roll the dice with a backline reshuffle for their NRL clash with Melbourne as pressure mounts on the Brisbane coach.

golf

Wild Rahm day ends with win, No. 1 ranking

John Rahm has captured the world No.1 ranking with victory in the PGA Tour's Memorial Tournament while Jason Day extended his welcome return to form.

soccer

Adelaide hold firm to beat Brisbane 1-0

Adelaide have held out against Brisbane at Cbus Super Stadium on Sunday to end a four-game A-League losing run with a 1-0 victory.

Australian rules football

Port leave it late but still on top in AFL

Port Adelaide are top of the AFL ladder thanks to a Robbie Gray goal after the final siren that broke Carlton hearts in round seven.

news

health

Another death and 275 new Vic COVID cases

Victoria has recorded 275 new coronavirus cases and a woman in her 80s has died, bringing the national death toll since the pandemic began to 123.

sport

rugby league

Green's NRL coaching spell at Cowboys over

Coach Paul Green has parted ways with NRL club North Queensland with more than a year left on his contract.

world

virus diseases

Coronavirus cases rebound around the world

A surge of new coronavirus infections in countries around the world shows little sign of slowing down.