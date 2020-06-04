Broncos suffer NRL record loss

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Kyle Flanagan's 22-point haul helped the Roosters to a 59-0 thrashing of Brisbane. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Broncos suffer NRL record loss

By Laine Clark

June 4, 2020

2020-06-04 22:01:53

Just imagine if James Tedesco played.

Eclipsing their embarrassing 2019 NRL finals exit, a depleted Brisbane have crashed to their worst loss in club history after being routed 59-0 by the Sydney Roosters on Thursday night.

The two-time defending premiers had no problem overcoming the late withdrawal of superstar fullback Tedesco, running in 10 unanswered tries to notch their first win at Suncorp Stadium since 2014.

In a display that at times resembled a training run, the Roosters all but secured the result by the break when they jumped to a stunning 29-0 lead – the biggest halftime deficit in Broncos history.

The records didn’t stop there as the Roosters snapped a six-game losing run at the venue with easily their biggest win over Brisbane, eclipsing their previous best of 36-4 in round four 2019.

Brisbane fans no doubt had flashbacks of their 58-0 finals loss to Parramatta last year as the Roosters tore apart the Broncos’ sometimes non-existent defence that has now conceded 93 points in their last two games.

“They have no resolve, they had nothing tonight,” NRL great Paul Gallen said of Brisbane on the Nine Network.

Yet the early signs didn’t look good for the Roosters with Tedesco left in Sydney after waking up with flu-like symptoms.

He was considered no chance of passing the league’s bio-security protocols which states a player with a temperature above 37.2 degrees can’t enter the venue – rules that almost caught out another three Roosters.

There was almost more drama when halfback Kyle Flanagan, centre Joey Manu and veteran Brett Morris failed their first temperature check upon arrival at the venue before being cleared to play.

Brisbane no doubt wished they hadn’t.

Brett Morris comfortably filled the shoes left by Tedesco at fullback, defying his 33 years to set up three tries and combine with his brother Josh to help the Roosters run amok from the outset.

They showed no mercy to a Brisbane outfit forced to blood two debutants – Cory Paix and Tesi Niu – after hooker Jake Turpin became their latest casualty.

Turpin is expected to be sidelined for at least a month after being ruled out with a leg fracture below the knee.

He joined captain Alex Glenn (lacerated leg), David Fifita (knee), Tevita Pangai (suspension), Kotoni Staggs (ban) and Jack Bird (knee) on the sidelines, prompting Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold on Thursday to sign rugby convert Ben Te’o for the rest of 2020.

And it seems the Broncos will need all the help they can get before next Thursday’s clash with Manly at Central Coast.

In another concern for Seibold, prop Matt Lodge may come under scrutiny for a 32nd minute high shot on Lindsay Collins.

Not everything went to script for the Roosters with lock Victor Radley coming off in the 74th minute with a suspected elbow injury.

Latest sport

rugby league

Lamb caught breaking strict NRL protocols

Canterbury Bulldogs great Terry Lamb will be tested for coronavirus after he was filmed breaching NRL's biosecurity guidelines at the club on Thursday.

rugby league

Broncos suffer NRL record loss

Brisbane have suffered their worst loss in club history after being thrashed 59-0 by Sydney Roosters at Suncorp Stadium on Thursday night.

Australian rules football

Crows must change culture: Andrew McLeod

Adelaide great Andrew McLeod believes the Crows need action from the top down to change the culture at the AFL club.

cricket

Cricketers' union slams revised finances

The Australian Cricketers' Association is criticising what it says is a lack of detail in fresh financial forecasts presented by Cricket Australia.

soccer

Roar still pursuing A-League hub in Qld

Brisbane Roar officials are pushing ahead with plans to have the A-League season finish in a hub in Queensland despite FFA's intention for the hub to be in NSW.

news

crime, law and justice

Teen girls charged over Qld balcony death

Two teenage girls have been charged with murder over the death of a Brisbane teen who fell from the balcony of a Gold Coast apartment.

sport

rugby league

Lamb caught breaking strict NRL protocols

Canterbury Bulldogs great Terry Lamb will be tested for coronavirus after he was filmed breaching NRL's biosecurity guidelines at the club on Thursday.

world

homicide

New charges against Minneapolis officers

Civil unrest in the US has given way to mostly peaceful protests as four Minneapolis police officers faced new criminal charges over the death of George Floyd.