Bruce to add bite to Bulldogs’ AFL attack

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Josh Bruce (l) and Patrick Lipinski during Western Bulldogs training at Whitten Oval. Image by David Crosling/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Bruce to add bite to Bulldogs’ AFL attack

By Shayne Hope

March 5, 2020

2020-03-05 09:44:27

Western Bulldogs will unveil star recruit Josh Bruce in their final AFL pre-season hit-out against Port Adelaide.

Young star Aaron Naughton will miss Saturday’s match at Whyalla but is expected to join Bruce in a new-look forward line in round one after successful knee surgery.

Bruce was a prized acquisition during October’s trade period and missed the Bulldogs’ first pre-season match because of back spasms.

But the former St Kilda forward, who kicked 36 goals last year, is fit to return this week alongside fellow tall Josh Schache.

“We’re looking to getting him into the team and getting to know his teammates and really just getting some match practice in, which is really important,” Bulldogs assistant coach Ash Hansen said.

“Because Aaron’s not available, we’re probably going to just have the two talls at this stage operating down there.

“Potentially three with Lewis Young, but it’s going to be fluid (this season) depending on who’s performing and where we think the opposition can be exploited.”

The Bulldogs will pick a near full-strength team to take on Port, with former skipper Easton Wood (hamstring) and first-choice ruckman Tim English (concussion) set to return to action.

Naughton and star midfielder Tom Liberatore, who is recovering from a knee injury, are two key players unavailable.

Liberatore is expected to return through the VFL early in the season, while Lin Jong is out with a long-term hamstring injury.

Naughton is in contention for the round-one encounter with Collingwood on March 19 after arthroscopic surgery to address a cartilage concern in his right knee last month.

It is the opposite knee to the one he hurt late last season.

The 20-year-old star, who enjoyed a breakout 2019 campaign after being moved to the forward line, is scheduled to resume running on Thursday in a positive step in his recovery.

“We’re really happy with how Naughts came out of surgery … and he’s on track for round one, which is exciting,” Hansen said.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Bruce to add bite to Bulldogs' AFL attack

Former St Kilda forward Josh Bruce will play his first game for Western Bulldogs in Saturday's AFL pre-season clash with Port Adelaide at Whyalla.

cricket

Ngidi tears through Aussies in second ODI

Australia have lost their one-day international series to South Africa after Lungi Ngidi ripped through the tourists in Bloemfontein.

cricket

Little rest for Aussies after South Africa

It has been almost two months since Australia's leading men's cricketers, currently on tour in South Africa, played an international fixture at home.

cricket

Molineux possible Perry replacement in Cup

Sophie Molineux could play her first game of the T20 World Cup in Australia's semi-final with South Africa as the team grapple with Ellyse Perry's absence.

cricket

ICC deny call for T20 WC semis reserve day

The ICC won't install reserve days for the men's and women's Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals, despite the men's 50-over tournament featuring them last year.

news

politics

Full virus impact not yet known: Treasury

Treasury has provided a preliminary forecast for the impact of COVID-19 on the economy - at least a 0.5 percentage point detraction.

sport

cricket

Ngidi tears through Aussies in second ODI

Australia have lost their one-day international series to South Africa after Lungi Ngidi ripped through the tourists in Bloemfontein.

world

virus diseases

Italian virus toll jumps, all schools shut

Italy's coronavirus death toll has risen to 107, prompting the closure of schools, universities and cinemas as well as public attendance at sporting events.