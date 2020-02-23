Brumbies and Reds wins deliver Super hope

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Young Brumbies playmaker Noah Lolesio impressed with toughness and skill in a win over the Chiefs. Image by Jeremy Ward/AAP PHOTOS

rugby union

Brumbies and Reds wins deliver Super hope

By Daniel Gilhooly

February 23, 2020

2020-02-23 13:15:11

The Brumbies and Queensland Reds hope they’ve created a turning point for Australian rugby after delivering a sharp one-two punch over the weekend.

Positivity has been in short supply through the first three rounds of Super Rugby but that changed in Hamilton when the Brumbies shrugged off a week of illness concerns and conjured a sublime first half against the previously-unbeaten Chiefs.

The 26-14 boilover ended a one-sided run of trans-Tasman results on Kiwi soil and confirmed Dan McKellar’s team are again the most likely Australia to push for silverware in 2020.

Hours later in Brisbane, Queensland side ripped up the form book with a 64-5 rout of the hapless Sunwolves, their first win of the season also the biggest in their 328-game competition history.

The Melbourne Rebels’ 36-24 home loss to the Sharks meant it wasn’t a perfect weekend but it didn’t stop Australian teams tallying the best record (2-1) of any of the five participating nations.

McKellar hoped it would be the starting point for change in how the sport in Australia is regarded, both at home and from overseas, following several years of negativity on and off the field.

“Over the last two years, I’ve spoken to the group about bucking the trends and creating some positivity so that people are talking about good things in rugby union and not the negative things,” he said.

“There’s so many people in our game who enjoy bagging our game.

“From a Brumbies point of view, we’re obviously very happy and we’re all moving forward now.”

New Wallabies coach Dave Rennie would have appreciated the sight of a Brumbies pack physically dominating his former team, while young five-eighth Noah Lolesio provided more glimpses of his possible Test credentials.

Veteran James O’Connor shone in a far easier playmaker assignment for the Reds, putting team-mates into gaps at will in the 10-try romp.

While the level of opposition was questionable, it didn’t stop Reds coach Brad Thorn from hailing the raw potential in his young side after three relatively close losses on the road.

“In three to four years there’s going to be a pretty good team here you’d imagine,” Thorn said.

“I think they can be a very good team now.; I’ve said to the team ‘there’s a good team here, you’ve just got to realise that’.

“But I’m saying guys when they’re 25, 26, 27, 28 in their prime that’s pretty exciting too. I don’t know if I’ll be here to be a part of that but I’m enjoying being a part of that at the moment.”

There was little to enthuse over from Melbourne besides another barnstorming display from their Wallabies back-rower Isi Naisarani against a Sharks side who will be a handful for the Reds this week.

The Stormers are the only unbeaten team in the competition after holding out the Jaguares 17-7 in Cape Town while the travelling Blues pulled off a late 23-21 defeat of the Bulls.

The Crusaders beat the Highlanders 33-13 on Friday.

Latest sport

rugby union

Brumbies and Reds wins deliver Super hope

Dan McKellar hopes positivity can return to Australian rugby after his Brumbies and the Queensland Reds pulled off impressive Super Rugby wins.

cricket

Leadership depth behind Aussie T20 revival

Australia's T20 side is in hot form ahead of this year's World Cup, with the return of Steve Smith and David Warner adding to the side's tactical nous.

rugby league

Smith inspires Maori's NRL All Stars win

Hooker Brandon Smith's two-try effort has inspired the Maori's 30-16 NRL All Stars win over their Indigenous rivals on Saturday night.

rugby union

Reds romp to historic win over Sunwolves

The Queensland Reds have issued a Super Rugby statement in a record-breaking 64-5 win over the Sunwolves in Brisbane on Saturday night.

motor racing

Whincup dedicates Supercars win to Holden

Seven-time Supercars champion Jamie Whincup has given Holden fans something to smile about after winning the opening race at the Adelaide 500.

news

virus diseases

Coronavirus vaccine a long way off

A group of Australians evacuated from China are being released from a Darwin camp, as the number of coronavirus cases among cruise ship evacuees rises.

sport

cricket

Leadership depth behind Aussie T20 revival

Australia's T20 side is in hot form ahead of this year's World Cup, with the return of Steve Smith and David Warner adding to the side's tactical nous.

world

virus diseases

COVID-19 up in SKorea, China, Italy, Iran

Globally, nearly 78,000 people have been infected with coronavirus in 29 countries, with some virus clusters showing no direct link to travel to China.