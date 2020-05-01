Brumbies coach backs Super shake-up

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Brumbies coach Dan McKellar is all for a new trans-Tasman Super Rugby  competition. Image by Rohan Thomson/AAP PHOTOS

rugby union

Brumbies coach backs Super shake-up

By Murray Wenzel

May 1, 2020

2020-05-01 15:04:30

Brumbies coach Dan McKellar has backed calls for a drastic Super Rugby shake-up, saying a trans-Tasman competition would be a “great product”.

The coach on Friday said a July return was “optimistic but realistic” and beyond that administrators must look at ways to cut costs and attract new investment.

Rugby Australia are yet to secure a broadcast partner beyond this season and have had their financial plight laid bare during the coronavirus-enforced shutdown.

Prior to chief executive Raelene Castle standing down last week, a host of former Wallabies captains called for administrative change while the players’ union highlighted the need for “root and branch” reform.

McKellar agreed cutting South African and Argentinian teams from the far-flung league was one solution, admitting the thought of a trans-Tasman competition that included a Japanese presence excited him. 

“Everything’s on the table at the moment … a trans-Tasman competition for me would be a great product,” he said.

“Australia and New Zealand teams, Japan off the back of a World Cup, and the uniqueness that a team like the (Tokyo-based) Sunwolves bring.

“A trans-Tasman comp with an Asian and Pacific feel to it would be a great competition to be involved in and a good product; I think broadcasters would love to get behind it and support it and players would enjoy it as well.”

It’s a concept Rugby Australia are at least open to in the short term, especially after the resumption of trans-Tasman was travel flagged by Prime Minister Scott Morrison as an option last week.

While a domestic league featuring the Western Force is the likely first step, McKellar said games against New Zealand Super Rugby outfits would be ideal, while a Bledisloe Cup series could still be on the cards for later this year.

Scheduled discussions between incumbent Wallabies pair Michael Hooper and Matt Toomua, and Waratahs hooker and Rugby Union Players Association president Damien Fitzpatrick, with their New Zealand counterparts next week should help that process.

McKellar’s side had won five of six games to sit second overall and well clear of their nearest Australian conference rivals before Super Rugby was paused.

The coach hopes some form of play will return in July and praised the NRL’s bold ambition to return on May 28.

“I’ve been watching it closely, mainly just as a fan because I think everyone is craving sport,” he said.

“They’re leading the way for sport in general … they’re the guinea pigs for the sport in general and all codes around steps that need to be taken to make it possible.

“Rugby’s approach is to respect government protocols and health authorities … what’s important is to let the experts do their job.”

Latest sport

rugby league

Warriors agree to board plane for NRL

The NRL has resolved any concerns holding back the Warriors from flying to Australia to begin training ahead of the season resuming.

rugby union

Brumbies coach backs Super shake-up

Brumbies coach Dan McKellar has put his support behind a new-look trans-Tasman Super Rugby competition "with an Asian and Pacific feel".

rugby league

NRL start not in doubt with training delay

NRL players have agreed to attend a biosecurity education session on Monday, but have given no assurances over their resumption to training.

Australian rules football

McLachlan hopeful of no 20-week AFL hubs

AFL chief Gillon McLachlan is optimistic positive news will flow out of state and federal governments and cancel out the need for long-term stays in hubs.

rugby league

RLPA deny player revolt over NRL pay

The Rugby League Players Association has denied there is a pay dispute with the NRL, saying there is no revolt on the cards as broadcast negotiations continue.

news

crime, law and justice

Qld rapist handed seven life sentences

Queensland man Nicholas Crilley has been handed seven life sentences for systematically raping and burning a woman during 23 days of drug-induced violence.

sport

rugby league

Warriors agree to board plane for NRL

The NRL has resolved any concerns holding back the Warriors from flying to Australia to begin training ahead of the season resuming.

world

economy, business and finance

Parts of world reopen as virus toll rises

The COVID-19 toll continues to rise but parts of the world are slowly reopening to start the job of reviving economies that have been shattered by the pandemic.