Brumbies down Rebels in Canberra derby

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Andy Muirhead dives in to score a fine try in the Brumbies' 31-23 victory over the Rebels. Image by Mark Nolan/AAP PHOTOS

rugby union

Brumbies down Rebels in Canberra derby

By Darren Walton

July 4, 2020

2020-07-04 21:55:58

The Brumbies have picked up where they left off pre-shutdown to post a thrilling 31-23 Super Rugby AU win over the Melbourne Rebels in Canberra.

There was rust early but almost four months without a game hasn’t diminished the Brumbies’ dominance over their Australian rivals.

Unbeaten in three games against the Rebels, NSW Waratahs and Queensland Reds before the suspension of the regular Super Rugby competition in March, the Brumbies’ latest victory confirms their favouritism for the revamped, smash-and-grab domestic tournament.

With the Rebels forced to relocate to the national capital eight days ago due to the alarming spike in coronavirus cases in Melbourne, Saturday night’s showdown was billed as a new Canberra derby.

But GIO Stadium, even in front of the only 1500 fans allowed in during strict COVID-19 restrictions, remains the Brumbies’ house despite a gritty second-half fightback from the Rebels.

Dan McKellar’s home side kept the out-of-towners try-less for almost an hour while bagging four themselves to assume control.

Typically, the Brumbies’ first two five-pointers came after lineout wins.

Hooker Folau Fainga’a did superbly to back around after his throw in and then pop a lovely inside ball for winger Andy Muirhead to score untouched under the posts in just the third minute.

Noah Lolesio’s conversion gave the hosts a 7-0 lead before Matt Toomua cut the deficit to one point with two penalties as the Rebels’ scrum surprisingly dominated the Brumbies’ all-Wallabies front row.

After conceding four set-piece penalties in quick fashion, the referee warned the Brumbies a yellow card was coming next.

But they overcame their wobbles to open up a 19-6 halftime buffer.

The Brumbies’ signature driving maul delivered a try for lively halfback Joe Powell, then Fainga’a barged over for his sixth five-pointer of the season – and first in the new competition.

The Brumbies looked like galloping to an easy win when the impressive Lolesio burst free to put winger Tom Wright over three minutes after the break.

But back-to-back tries to hooker Jordan Uelese and skipper Dane Haylett-Petty and Tooma’s third penalty of the night reduced the margin to one point.

The Brumbies were up for the grandstand finish, though, with replacement forward Will Miller sealing victory with the Brumbies’ fifth try three minutes from time.

While acknowledging his Brumbies were still a work in progress, McKellar was chuffed to restart with another win.

“Five points. First game,” he said.

“When we were up by 18 points or whatever, we could have put it to bed possibly but we haven’t played in four months.

“But if you had have said to me, ‘turn up and you’ll get five points, I would have taken that for sure.”

Rebels coach Dave Wessels wasn’t so thrilled.

“We gave them too much of a head start,” he said.

‘Two things that were frustrating for us was probably our discipline and the other area where they dominated us in the first 40 was around the contact area.

“So we’ve got to work on those things.”

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Josh Bruce stars in Dogs' big AFL win

Former St Kilda forward Josh Bruce kicked six goals as the Western Bulldogs took North Melbourne to the cleaners in a big AFL win at Marvel Stadium.

rugby union

Brumbies down Rebels in Canberra derby

The Brumbies have kicked off their Super Rugby AU campaign with an impressive win over the Melbourne Rebels in Canberra.

rugby league

Penrith beat gutsy Tigers in fiery NRL

Penrith have claimed a 19-12 win over the Wests Tigers in a fiery display at Bankwest Stadium.

rugby league

Broncos upset, Warriors heap more NRL pain

The Warriors have scored an uplifting 26-16 win over Brisbane in Gosford, handing the Broncos their sixth-straight NRL loss.

Australian rules football

Cats hold off tenacious Suns in AFL

Geelong have overcome a scare from Gold Coast to record their third win of the AFL season in Joel Selwood's 300th and Gary Ablett's 350th AFL match.

news

politics

Eden-Monaro down to pre-poll preferences

A slow count of pre-poll votes in the Eden-Monaro by-election means it is too close to call between Labor's Kristy McBain or Liberal candidate Fiona Kotvojs.

sport

Australian rules football

Josh Bruce stars in Dogs' big AFL win

Former St Kilda forward Josh Bruce kicked six goals as the Western Bulldogs took North Melbourne to the cleaners in a big AFL win at Marvel Stadium.

world

virus diseases

Global coronavirus cases exceed 11 million

COVID-19 has been linked to more than 520,000 fatalities globally, roughly the same as the number of influenza deaths reported annually.