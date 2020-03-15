Discover Australian Associated Press

Super Rugby's suspension can't come soon enough for the Waratahs after a 47-14 Brumbies thrashing. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

rugby union

Brumbies stretch Super conference lead

By Melissa Woods

March 15, 2020

2020-03-15 19:11:19

The gulf in Super Rugby’s Australian conference has widened with the Brumbies extending their lead at the top in the last match before the competition went on hold indefinitely.

The Brumbies produced an impressive second half to crush the Waratahs 47-14 at GIO Stadium before SANZAAR called off all play until further notice.

The loss leaves the NSW team in dire straits with just one win from six games, only ahead of the Sunwolves in the conference standings.

The Brumbies meanwhile, are out to a 10-point lead over the Rebels, who had a bye this round, and the Reds, who had a stirring 41-17 win over the Bulls in Brisbane on Saturday night.

Brumbies coach Dan McKellar said his team hadn’t looked ahead to how the season might unfold, if it did at all.

“We haven’t talked about what’s happening, we only worried about the Tahs, so sadly if it’s our last one here in front of our loyal supporters than it’s a good one to finish on,” McKellar said.

“We’re obviously hopeful we will back playing in front of our people sooner rather than later.

“If it’s stalled for a couple of weeks, we will work hard and come back ready to hit the ground when the comp restarts.”

Waratahs coach Rob Penney said his team would try to press reset on a disappointing start to the season.

“We will embrace whatever’s thrown at us,” he said.

“We are really keen to get going and we will keep working on areas where we are deficient and build on areas we are doing well to become a good rugby team.

“The break doesn’t stop that.”

The Reds will likely be disappointed for the disruption to their season after they fought back from a 17-0 deficit to score six unanswered tries to claim their second win of the season.

A knee injury to young backrower Harry Wilson was the only negative for the Reds, with the 20-year-old limping off in the 57th minute with a medial ligament injury.

Reds coach Brad Thorn said it was a tough break for his team, who had already completed most of their overseas travel and were looking to settle in at home.

But Thorn said there were bigger issues at play than rugby.

“We’ve been looking at this comp and we’ve seen real opportunity in front of us … it’d be nice if there was some more footy played, you know, down the track, but sport on the weekend doesn’t compare to looking after people, specifically our elderly folk.

“We’ve got to take care of them. Look after them.”

SANZAAR is hopeful of resuming the tournament in coming weeks but that will depend largely on when the New Zealand travel restrictions are lifted.

Meanwhile, among the other results the Durban-based Sharks held their nerve to beat the Stormers 24-14 and reclaim their place at the top of Super Rugby standings.

The match between the Jaguares and Highlanders in Buenos Aires was called off just hours before kick-off due to the coronavirus threat, with the match declared a draw with the teams sharing the points.

The Highlanders will have to self isolate for 14 days when they return home under New Zealand government directions.

