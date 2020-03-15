Brumbies thrash Tahs in final Super outing

The Brumbies have overcome a serious injury to skipper Allan Alaalatoa to run away with a 47-14 victory over the NSW Waratahs in their Super Rugby derby in Canberra.

With governing body SANZAAR announcing the indefinite suspension of the competition after the completion of the round, 8167 fans turned out on Sunday afternoon at GIO Stadium, which was their biggest home crowd of the season.

The seven-try win extends the Brumbies’ conference lead over the chasing Rebels and Reds to 10 points, while the loss continues a miserable season for the Waratahs, with just one win from six rounds.

It is the second successive week they’ve had a second half fadeout.

Wallabies prop Alaalatoa suffered a suspected broken arm midway through the first half with the match being a war of attrition for both teams.

“He’s gone for an x-ray but if I was a betting man I’d say there’s a fracture in there,” said Brumbies coach Dan McKellar.

The Brumbies also lost lock Murray Douglas midway through the first half to concussion and try-scoring winger Solomone Kata to a leg injury.

The Waratahs suffered their own injury troubles with Wallabies back Kurtley Beale forced off shortly after halftime with a hamstring injury after trying to stop a Joe Powell try.

Centre Karmichael Hunt followed him soon after with a calf issue.

The Waratahs only trailed 21-14 at halftime but with two of their attacking weapons sidelined for most of the second half, they didn’t have the resources to peg back the classy Brumbies.

A lopsided 12-7 penalty count and yellow card to flanker Jack Dempsey didn’t help, with the Brumbies extending their lead in his absence.

Waratahs coach Rob Penney said he thought it was an improved performance on last week but it wasn’t “pleasant”.

“We were better today and we tried to stay in the fight and the boys showed some real character at times,” he said.

“The yellow card was a big moment because we’d done a great job defending the maul up until that point and then that period was crucial.”

Waratahs skipper Rob Simmons had his team off to the best possible start, stretching out for a 13th-minute try and then winger Mark Nawaqanitawase planted the ball down in the corner but, each time the visitors made a dent, the Brumbies quickly hit back.

Two first-half tries to Kata helped the home side to a seven-point lead at the break and, when Powell crossed in the 45th minute, they took control.

Reserve winger Tom Wright, who replaced Kata, also crossed twice in the second stanza before fullback Tom Banks touched down right on fulltime to wrap up the big win.

McKellar was delighted with the way his team withstood some early heat from the Waratahs and then dominated the second half

“The last hour we were very good and scored some nice tries there,” he said.

“The uncertainty (over the competition) is a concern for everyone but we will enjoy this one.”