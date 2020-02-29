Discover Australian Associated Press

The outbreak has prompted South Korean boy band BTS to cancel its April concerts in Seoul. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

BTS cancels shows amid Korean virus fears

By AAP

February 29, 2020

2020-02-29 13:57:51

South Korea has reported 256 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infected in the country to 2,022, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

Of the new cases, 182 were in the southeastern city of Daegu, the location of a church at the centre of South Korea’s outbreak, it said in a statement on Friday.

The death toll from the virus stood at 13, unchanged from the day earlier.

The sharp increase in daily tally over the past week led to a slump in South Korean stocks on Friday, setting them on course for the worst weekly performance since 2011, following a plunge in the US stock market.

The outbreak has prompted South Korean boy band BTS to cancel its scheduled April concerts in Seoul, according to its music label, Big Hit Entertainment.

BTS had scheduled a “MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR – SEOUL” tour for April 11, 12, 18 and 19 at Seoul’s Olympic Stadium.

Korean Air Lines on Friday said it would measure temperatures of all passengers for flights to the US and refuse passengers whose temperature exceeded 37.5C.

The move comes after a cabin crew member tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, prompting the firm to shut its office near Incheon International Airport where the crew briefing room was located.

