Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has revealed a new deficit forecast. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Budget deficit set to hit $184.5 billion

By Matt Coughlan

July 23, 2020

2020-07-23 11:41:44

Australia’s federal budget deficit for 2020/21 is forecast to be $184.5 billion due to a downturn in revenue and the cost of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has revealed the budget was in deficit $85.8 billion in 2019/20 with the figure to blow out further in 2020/21 as a result of record spending.

“These harsh numbers reflect the harsh reality we face,” he told reporters in Canberra on Thursday.

“The impact of the coronavirus has led to a significant decline in tax receipts and a large increase in government payments.”

Mr Frydenberg said the economic outlook remained highly uncertain, highlighted by the Victorian outbreak.

“(It’s) a painful reminder of how a setback in combating the virus can impact the speed and trajectory of our national economic recovery,” he said.

