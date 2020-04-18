Builders and tradies confront virus crisis

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Master Builders ceo Denita Wawn has called for fast-tracking of government building projects. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Builders and tradies confront virus crisis

By Finbar O'Mallon

April 18, 2020

2020-04-18 08:30:55

Australian builders and tradies smashed by the coronavirus pandemic have warned they are reaching crisis point.

Master Builders Australia wants to fast-track government building projects as well as an increase to the commonwealth-funded First Home Loan Deposit Scheme.

The industry body conducted a survey that found nearly three-quarters of respondents had lost 40 per cent of their business because of the pandemic.

Chief executive Denita Wawn said the viability of some 400,000 businesses and 1.2 million workers was on the line.

“The situation is dangerous,” she said on Friday.

“If urgent action is not taken our industry’s role in the economic recovery will be severely blunted.”

Projects that began before the outbreak were providing some relief but new orders have fallen off a cliff.

Ms Wawn said there was also confusion on building sites about how to work around coronavirus restrictions and safety measures.

She said the government should expand eligibility for the home loan scheme to include anyone wanting to purchase new homes.

State and territory governments should also accelerate the construction of social, defence and transport infrastructure projects.

“Our message to governments, is that we understand the enormity of the challenge they face but that these stimulus measures cannot wait,” Ms Wawn said.

Latest sport

cricket

April 30 deadline looms for CA, cricketers

Cricket Australia has stood down 80 per cent of its staff because of COVID-19 and must now shift attention to players, with an April 30 deadline looming large.

Australian rules football

Crow Tyson Stengle caught drink-driving

Adelaide forward Tyson Stengle faces penalties from the Crows and South Australia police after being caught drink-driving in an unregistered car.

crime, law and justice

Dogs star to face drink driving charges

Western Bulldogs vice-captain Lachie Hunter is expected to face drink driving and traffic charges over collisions with parked cars in Melbourne.

Australian rules football

Virus hubs not remote islands: AFL boss

AFL chief Gillon McLachlan has moved to dispel negative connotations attached to proposed quarantine hubs.

Australian rules football

Bulldog Hunter faces drink driving charges

Western Bulldogs vice-captain Lachie Hunter is set to face drink driving and traffic charges over crashes with parked cars in Melbourne.

news

health

NSW Premier considers rostered school days

A rostering system could be put into place in NSW schools as the NSW premier looks into ramping up face-to-face learning from May in the state.

sport

cricket

April 30 deadline looms for CA, cricketers

Cricket Australia has stood down 80 per cent of its staff because of COVID-19 and must now shift attention to players, with an April 30 deadline looming large.

world

virus diseases

Global coronavirus death toll hits 150,000

The global coronavirus death toll has reached at least 150,000 amid doubts about official data from countries such as China, Italy, Spain, the UK and the US.