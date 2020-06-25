Discover Australian Associated Press

Bulgaria's health ministry says Prime Minister Boyko Borissov faces a fine for not wearing a mask. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Bulgaria PM fined for no mask in church

By AAP

June 25, 2020

2020-06-25 01:59:56

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov will be fined 300 levs ($A250) for violating an order to wear a protective face mask during a visit to a church, the health ministry says.

Health Minister Kiril Ananiev on Monday ordered Bulgarians to resume wearing masks again at all indoor public venues after the Balkan country last week recorded its highest weekly rise in coronavirus cases.

“All persons who were without protective face masks in the church at the Rila Monastery during the prime minister’s visit will be fined,” the health ministry told Reuters in an email.

As well as Borissov, journalists, photographers and camera people who accompanied him into the church without masks will also be fined, the ministry said.

It did not say whether clergy who failed to wear masks inside the church would also be penalised.

The Eastern Orthodox Rila Monastery, which nestles in the Rila mountains south of Sofia and is more than 1000 years old, is famed for its colourful frescos and is one of Bulgaria’s top tourist attractions.

Bulgaria had begun to relax restrictions this month but last week it reported 606 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 3984, with 207 deaths, prompting Ananiev’s decision to reimpose the mask requirement at indoor public venues.

