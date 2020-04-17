Bulldog facing charges after car crash

Western Bulldogs vice-captain Lachie Hunter has allegedly been involved in crashes with several cars in Melbourne.

Police were called to Middle Park about 8.45pm on Thursday following reports a Toyota SUV had crashed into four parked vehicles.

When officers arrived, the Toyota was found but the driver had left the scene.

They found the 25-year-old Hunter in South Yarra and also fined him $1652 in breach of the coronavirus restrictions.

Victoria Police on Friday said the driver was given a preliminary breath test and a subsequent evidentiary breath test, returning a reading of 0.123.

Hunter will be charged on summons with drink driving and other traffic matters.

In a short statement on Friday, the Western Bulldogs said the club was “aware of an incident involving Hunter on Thursday evening”.

“The club is in the process of investigating the exact circumstances surrounding the incident, and will confirm details when possible.”