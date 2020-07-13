Bulldog in isolation over COVID-19 fear

Canterbury have become entangled in the Crossroads Hotel COVID-19 cluster with NRL centre Jake Averillo stood down from training and forced into isolation.

The 19-year-old Averillo lives at home with his parents who attended the hotel in Sydney’s south-west on July 5, where 13 cases of the virus have been linked.

Averillo, who has not played in the NRL since round seven, will be tested for COVID-19 on Monday and will remain in isolation until at least July 19.

Both of his parents were tested over the weekend and will be re-tested on Sunday to ensure a clean bill of health for Averillo to return to training.

It’s the second case of enforced isolation for the Bulldogs after skipper Aidan Tolman missed two matches due to a teacher at his child’s school contracted the virus.

It comes as a Parramatta rookie who breached NRL biosecurity protocols on Sunday night was banned from returning to Eels training.

Stefano Utoikamanu made his NRL debut in Sunday’s win over Newcastle but broke health protocols by embracing family members and friends in the crowd after fulltime.

The 20-year-old remains a part of the Eels’ bubble, but it’s understood he is unable to return to training until the people he made close contact with pass a COVID-19 test.