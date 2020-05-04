Bulldogs called back for AFL restart

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Western Bulldogs are recalling players back to Melbourne in preparation for the AFL season restart. Image by Michael Dodge/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Bulldogs called back for AFL restart

By Shayne Hope

May 4, 2020

2020-05-04 08:54:08

Western Bulldogs have called all players back to Melbourne to prepare for an AFL season restart.

The move comes amid growing optimism that the 2020 season – which was put on hold on March 21 – could resume next month.

The AFL has floated its controversial quarantine hubs proposal but is hopeful it won’t be required as part of a return-to-play plan when details are announced next week.

“There’s certainly, across the industry, the suggestion that we should get organised,” Gordon told SEN Breakfast on Monday.

“Players have gone home and the call has gone out to get them back.

“That’s true for the Bulldogs’ interstate players as much as anyone else’s.”

North Melbourne’s interstate contingent will return to Victoria this week and Hawthorn have called back their relatively small group.

Carlton are set to deliver instructions to their playing group on Monday.

West Coast and Fremantle face a possible disadvantages because of Western Australia’s tighter interstate travel controls, with concerns that players might have to spend 14 days in quarantine before resuming training with teammates.

As clubs eagerly await an official restart date, Gordon backed the AFL’s decision to limit all clubs to training in groups of two for the time being.

It follows consternation from some clubs based outside Victoria, including Port Adelaide’s Tom Rockliff accusing the AFL of bias toward the Victorian clubs.

The two WA clubs had been hopeful of training in larger groups after the state government last week lifted the local limit on outdoor gatherings to 10 people.

Clubs in South Australia and Queensland are operating under similar local rulings.

But the AFL stepped in to ensure the 10 Victorian clubs, along with Sydney and GWS, were not disadvantaged by different restrictions in different states.

AFL football boss Steve Hocking stressed all 18 teams must abide by initial rules where players can only train with one other person.

“There’s obviously a considerable competitive advantage to be able to train together and I think it’s fair that the AFL regulate that so that there’s equity across the players in the competition,” Gordon said.

Clubs are hopeful that further easing of government restrictions could allow them all to train in groups of six to 10 players next week.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Bulldogs called back for AFL restart

Western Bulldogs have joined rival clubs in calling players back from interstate amid growing optimism around an AFL season restart.

rugby league

Warriors arrive in NSW minus two players

Nathaniel Roache was ruled unfit to travel on the Warriors' flight to Tamworth while NRL star David Fusitu'a was not on board for personal reasons.

Australian rules football

Port, Crows wrestle with AFL hub angst

The prospect of the AFL employing some form of isolation hub remains an option for the league to restart the premiership season after the COVID-19 shutdown.

rugby league

Virus risk "1 in 10,000" for NRL: V'landys

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys has played down concerns that the NRL's return will be a health risk to players and the community.

rugby league

Graham slams reports of NRL pay dispute

Cronulla star Wade Graham has dismissed reports that claimed NRL players were planning to revolt over a pay dispute.

news

epidemic and plague

Just one new NSW virus case, school closes

A Sydney public school has closed after a student tested positive to coronavirus, while NSW has recorded just one new case of COVID-19.

sport

rugby league

Warriors arrive in NSW minus two players

Nathaniel Roache was ruled unfit to travel on the Warriors' flight to Tamworth while NRL star David Fusitu'a was not on board for personal reasons.

world

virus diseases

Countries must ease lockdowns slowly: WHO

Countries should be ready to bring back restrictions if the number of coronavirus cases increases again, the World Health Organisation says.